National

Brian Molefe’s hearing was not arranged with the labour court, registrar says

05 June 2017 - 16:14 Staff Writer
Brian Molefe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Brian Molefe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

The urgent labour court application by former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe did not go ahead on Monday.

Molefe wanted the court to declare his dismissal as Eskom CEO unlawful. On Friday‚ the board of Eskom rescinded Molefe’s appointment.

The registrar of the court said on Monday afternoon that the hearing was not arranged with the court.

It appeared that the respondents in the matter‚ Eskom and the public enterprises minister‚ had not filed their responses to the urgent application.

In his court papers‚ Molefe said his application was urgent as he needed his job back to fight the DA’s high court application on Tuesday challenging his reinstatement.

Molefe said the board’s decision, taken last Friday, brought his summary dismissal from the employ of Eskom. He said that that decision was unlawful in a number of respects.

"Firstly‚ the board has no power to remove me from the position of group executive. This power is exclusively entrusted to the minister."

He said the board acted in breach of his contract of employment in that it purported to dismiss him in circumstances where it did not have the power to do so.

Molefe said his dismissal was not effected because of reasons that related to his conduct‚ capacity or operational requirements. Eskom could not point to grounds upon which his dismissal could be said to have been effected in a manner that was substantially fair.

"In addition‚ no fair procedure was followed before effecting my dismissal. This was plainly in breach of my employment contract," he said.

TMG Digital

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brian Molefe will not go quietly

The leaked Gupta e-mails show how different strategies worked together to gain outcomes, while the family’s cash pile may be in danger of running out
Opinion
7 hours ago

Brian Molefe heads to court to fight his dismissal

In the latest twist, the former Eskom CE will seek an urgent application to declare his dismissal unlawful
National
12 hours ago

Constitution watchdog calls for public protector probe into Eskom and Transnet

The organisation wants an investigation into alleged corruption and poor corporate governance at the country’s two major parastatals
National
12 hours ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Slow-motion crash is about to speed up

Decision by the ANC NEC to retain the services of President Jacob Zuma is a slow-motion car crash for SA economy, writes Bruce Whitfield
Opinion
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brian Molefe’s hearing was not arranged with the ...
National
2.
Hawks confirm inquiry into leaked Gupta e-mails
National
3.
Corruption Watch wants Gigaba to clarify time ...
National
4.
Ayanda Dlodlo’s Dubai hotel stay booked by ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.