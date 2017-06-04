Zuma denies owning mansion in Dubai

President Jacob Zuma has denied owning a "palace" in the United Arab Emirates, his office said on Sunday, after Sunday Times reported that the Gupta family bought him a home in the wealthy Gulf state.

Graft accusations in more than 100,000 leaked documents and e-mails last week heaped more pressure on the scandal-plagued Zuma only days after he survived a no-confidence vote by the ANC national executive commitee.

Sunday Times reported that several independent sources had told it that the Gupta family had bought Zuma a retirement home for R330m in an upmarket suburb of Dubai.

The newspaper did not name the sources, but said they included businessmen, senior officials in the ANC and people close to the Zuma family. It also cited some of the leaked e-mails.

The Gupta family have denied all allegations of influence-peddling or improper dealings and through a spokesman last week labelled the e-mails "fake news".

"President Zuma does not own any property outside South Africa and has not requested anybody to buy property for him abroad," his office said in a statement, adding that the report about a "palace" in Dubai was a "fabrication".

"The president has also not received or seen the reported emails and has no knowledge of them," his office said.

