The Gupta family‚ which has come under intense public scrutiny since the leaking of thousands of their business e-mails to the media this week‚ has left SA — but apparently only for a few days.

According to Flight Tracker‚ they took off in their aircraft‚ ZS-OAK — a Bombardier Global jet — on Thursday evening from Lanseria and flew to Saharanpur in India where they landed early on Friday morning.

Saharanpur is where the family comes from and where they began to build their global business empire.

Family spokesman Gert van der Merwe said on Sunday they had left for India to attend a religious ceremony.

He was responding to a string of questions from the Sunday Times after the release of explosive allegations‚ data and financial reports contained in the leaked e-mails.

Van der Merwe said the family would return later this week‚ but did not provide details.

He was unable to say whether President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ who has close business ties to the family‚ was with them.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE