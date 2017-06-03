DA‚ Zuma welcome court granting president leave to appeal ruling on Gordhan documents

Both Jacob Zuma and the DA have welcomed the high court’s decision to grant the president leave to appeal against the order that he has to provide the record of decision and reasons for his decision to drop Pravin Gordhan from the Cabinet.

"We are encouraged by Judge Bashir Vally’s statement" that ‘I have come to the conclusion that there is no reasonable prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion’‚ said James Selfe‚ chairperson of the federal executive.

Vally found that there were compelling reasons regarding public interest in the case that justified granting leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.