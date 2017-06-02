Zweli Mkhize sees no problem in Zuma appointing state capture commission

It should not be a problem if President Jacob Zuma appoints the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, as the process should be trusted, ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) announced on Monday that it supported the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry without delay to probe allegations of state capture.

The president, his son Duduzane and the Gupta family are at the heart of the allegations.

A massive e-mail leak has led to a spate of stories about state capture being published this week, adding to what had already been uncovered in the media as well as what was in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.