Zweli Mkhize sees no problem in Zuma appointing state capture commission
Trust the process, trust our judges, the ANC treasurer-general says, calling for an inquiry to take place as soon as possible
It should not be a problem if President Jacob Zuma appoints the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, as the process should be trusted, ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) announced on Monday that it supported the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry without delay to probe allegations of state capture.
The president, his son Duduzane and the Gupta family are at the heart of the allegations.
A massive e-mail leak has led to a spate of stories about state capture being published this week, adding to what had already been uncovered in the media as well as what was in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.
Mkhize told Business Day on the sidelines of a traditional leaders indaba in Ekurhuleni on Friday that the judicial commission of inquiry placed the issue in the hands of the judiciary.
He said it gave South Africans an opportunity to table their issues, evidence, allegations and concerns on the matter.
"That means it's going to be the judge that will listen (to the evidence) and therefore I don't believe there will be any problem. What matters here is that I don't believe judges given an assignment of that nature will fail to uncover what needs to be uncovered," Mkhize said.
He said judges could merely make rulings on the basis of the evidence before them, and that someone could also take the outcome to court if they had any objections or concerns about the inquiry.
The court would then decide on the validity of the concerns, Mkhize said.
He had read stories about the leaked e-mails, he said. "My view is the sooner we get the commission of inquiry, the better — all those issues can … be tabled there."
