National

Rajesh Gupta calls guards ‘monkeys’

E-mails point to a row Gupta had with at least two guards deployed to protect the family’s luxury Saxonwold

02 June 2017 - 05:57 Graeme Hosken
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Rajesh "Tony" Gupta blasted the G4S security guards deployed to protect his family’s luxury Saxonwold, Johannesburg, compound as nothing more than "monkeys"‚ an account captured in leaked e-mails suggests.

The e-mails point to an altercation that Gupta had with at least two guards in October 2012‚ after they failed to heed his orders for them to prepare for the arrival of guests.

The e-mails show that on October 2 an employee of Sahara, the Gupta computer retail firm, wrote to former G4S GM Lenord Zaal, complaining about one of the guards, and how the complaint had been sent to one of the company’s directors‚ Atul Gupta.

In a letter addressed to Atul Gupta‚ the letter’s author, a senior G4S security official stationed at the Gupta compound‚ said there was a "quite serious" problem with one of the guards who wanted to drive rather than guard the main gates and did not pay attention to his work.

Guptas’ notorious plane chartered by the military and returned to Waterkloof

E-mails show dignitaries flew on ZS-OAK, but defence force says it is all above board
National
12 hours ago

Guptas asked to fund ANC youth documentaries

Fikile Mbalula’s former spin doctor, Anda Bici, asked for sponsorship for a project that in total would cost about R6.3m
National
17 hours ago

Gupta associates got billions in kickbacks in Transnet locomotives tenders

Daily Maverick and amaBhungane have also reported that Malusi Gigaba’s appointment as public enterprises minister helped entrench the family’s ...
Companies
22 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SPECIAL REPORT: Gupta e-mails unravel how the ...
National
2.
Duduzane’s role as Russia fixer emerges
National
3.
Rajesh Gupta calls guards ‘monkeys’
National
4.
Coalition doubts as Mogale City misses deadline
National

Related Articles

Guptas paid R500,000 for a stage at Zuma’s son’s lavish wedding
National

Gigaba advisor was Gupta fixer at Home Affairs
Politics

Mosebenzi Zwane linked to laundering suspect
National

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Fixation on the Guptas covers deeper ills
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.