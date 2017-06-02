Rajesh "Tony" Gupta blasted the G4S security guards deployed to protect his family’s luxury Saxonwold, Johannesburg, compound as nothing more than "monkeys"‚ an account captured in leaked e-mails suggests.

The e-mails point to an altercation that Gupta had with at least two guards in October 2012‚ after they failed to heed his orders for them to prepare for the arrival of guests.

The e-mails show that on October 2 an employee of Sahara, the Gupta computer retail firm, wrote to former G4S GM Lenord Zaal, complaining about one of the guards, and how the complaint had been sent to one of the company’s directors‚ Atul Gupta.

In a letter addressed to Atul Gupta‚ the letter’s author, a senior G4S security official stationed at the Gupta compound‚ said there was a "quite serious" problem with one of the guards who wanted to drive rather than guard the main gates and did not pay attention to his work.