Molefe’s re-appointment rescinded by Eskom board

Brian Molefe is no longer Eskom’s group CEO, the power utility’s board announced on Friday. Earlier this week, Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown instructed the board to rescind Molefe’s appointment. She has also indicated she is looking to replace the entire board.

This follows a decision taken by an inter-ministerial committee set up by President Jacob Zuma to probe Molefe’s re-appointment. Molefe was reinstated as Eskom CEO in May, after failing to obtain a R30m golden handshake for the 18 months he worked at the utility until the end of December last year.

His tearful resignation came after being implicated in alleged irregular dealings with members of the Gupta family when negotiating to buy a company that supplied Eskom with coal.

The Eskom board said it had given effect to Brown’s directive on Friday morning. Eskom also said Molefe would no longer serve as a director on its board.

“In giving effect to, and on the basis of, the minister’s directive contained in the letter dated May 31 2017, it was resolved that the resolution of the board of directors taken on May 2 2017 [be] rescinded,” it said. “Furthermore, it was resolved that the reinstatement agreement concluded between Molefe and Eskom on May 11 2017 be rescinded.”

The DA had turned to the court in a bid to have Molefe’s appointment set aside. The matter is expected to be heard next week, but it’s not clear if the party will still go ahead with its court application.

Brown has instructed the board give her two names from which to choose Molefe’s replacement. The deadline for the names is Friday, said Brown’s spokesman, Colin Cruywagen. “The minister will use the AGM later this month to look at rotating and strengthening the board,” said Cruywagen.

Eskom might choose between Thava Govender and Mongezi Ntsokolo to replace Molefe; both are long-serving executives responsible for transmission and distribution respectively.

Finance director Anoj Singh is another possibility to stand in as CEO, but Singh has also been dogged by scandal for his alleged involvement with the Gupta family.

Molefe’s replacement for four months was generation head Matshela Koko, who has himself been subject of allegations of wrongdoing. He took leave last month after being subjected to an investigation following allegations he had awarded billions of rand worth of tenders to his step-daughter’s company.

Other allegations of Koko’s irregular and inappropriate dealings with the Gupta family have since come to light in a series of leaked e-mails about the Guptas involvement in capturing key organs of the state.