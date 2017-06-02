Court grants Zuma leave to appeal ruling on Cabinet reshuffle documents

President Jacob Zuma has been granted leave to appeal the court order that compelled him to provide records and reasons for dismissing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The ruling was delivered by Judge Bashier Vally in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

Vally also presided over the initial application by the DA and ruled that it was in the public’s interest that the President should provide the reasons.

The records were also to be used in the DA’s main application in another court application seeking a review of Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle in March.

Vally said in his ruling that even though prospects of Zuma’s appeal succeeding in another court were improbable, he had taken into cognisance the important fact of great public interest in the matter.

“I have come to the conclusion that there is no reasonable prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion. However, it is a notorious fact that the public interest in this case post the issuances of my judgement has been wide, deep and intense. I am entitled to take judicial notice of this fact,” said Vally in the judgement.

Zuma’s lawyers have argued that a court decision forcing the President to divulge the reasons behind the removal of the two ministers would amount to judicial overreach.

Shortly after Vally’s decision to grant the DA’s main application last month, the ANC urged Zuma to appeal the matter, citing the same reasons that the ruling compromised the independence of the three spheres of government.

Meanwhile, the DA contended its argument that Zuma’s rationale behind the decision had to be tested and it could only do so when granted access to the records and reasons.