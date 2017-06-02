Gupta allies 'drafted' Ben Ngubane’s first speech

Associates and business partners of the Gupta family appear to have drafted the first public statement issued by Ben Ngubane when he became acting chairman of Eskom two years ago.

Even more damning was that Ngubane was announcing the departure of his predecessor, Zola Tsotsi, forced to resign by the utility’s board in the wake of his handling of the suspension of four senior Eskom executives in March 2015.

On March 31, Nazeem Howa, Oakbay Resources CEO at the time, e-mailed Salim Essa, chairman of consultancy Trillian Capital, attaching a statement attributed to Ngubane. “Salim bhai. An amended version for your approval,” wrote Howa, referring to “brother” in Hindi.

