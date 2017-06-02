The first evidence has emerged of Duduzane Zuma’s role as a middleman between his father and international entities‚ with leaked e-mails showing he brokered a meeting between President Jacob Zuma and a private Russian investment company.

According to leaked e-mails seen by Business Day‚ Russian investment company Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation contacted Duduzane on December 23 2014‚ requesting assistance in setting up a meeting between company chairman Vladimir Evtushenkov and Zuma in Davos‚ Switzerland.

They said Evtushenkov would be in Davos on January 21 and 22‚ during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Zuma was expected to be in Davos at the time.

There has long been speculation about Duduzane’s role in providing access to Zuma and in the influence he wields over his father’s decision-making.

Constitutional experts say there is no problem with the president meeting business people‚ but if Duduzane benefits from the meetings, it could be a conflict of interest.