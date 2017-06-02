National

Case against investigator Paul O’Sullivan is dismissed

O’Sullivan’s attorney‚ Willie Spies‚ says the charge of contravening immigration laws was dismissed because of a lack of evidence and witnesses

02 June 2017 - 13:17 Shenaaz Jamal
Paul O'Sullivan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Paul O'Sullivan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Charges against forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan were dismissed after he appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday, for allegedly contravening immigration laws.

O’Sullivan’s attorney‚ Willie Spies‚ said the case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence and witnesses.

"The charges brought against my client over the last 18 months were to do with his investigations into the police and the Hawks, and not with justice‚" said Spies.

"As far as we are concerned‚ what happened today is again a victory for justice." The investigator was arrested in front of his two daughters and taken off an aircraft after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

O’Sullivan defended his actions at the time‚ saying Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir had put hits on his life following O’Sullivan’s investigation into him.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
RAF Act amendments look to ‘harmonise’ claims and ...
National
2.
Zweli Mkhize sees no problem in Zuma appointing ...
National
3.
ANC calls for urgent investigation into leaked ...
National
4.
Case against investigator Paul O’Sullivan is ...
National

Related Articles

Two Ipid officers charged as accessories in O’Sullivan and Trent case
National

Police ructions on full display for committee
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.