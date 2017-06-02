National

ANC calls for urgent investigation into leaked e-mails

Ruling party says the reports contain worrying claims about the nature of the relationship between government and private interests

02 June 2017 - 13:19 Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The ANC on Friday called for an investigation into leaked e-mails that appear to show the influence of the Gupta family on government.

The e-mails‚ widely reported, show links between the family and a series of government ministers and parastatal officials.

President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ a business partner of the Guptas‚ has also emerged as a key player in the e-mails.

"The ANC has noted with grave concern reports of allegations contained in a series of e-mails leaked to the media dubbed #GuptaEmails. These reports contain very worrying claims about the nature of the relationship between government and private interests‚" the ANC said in a statement.

"The ANC views these allegations in a very serious light as, if left unattended‚ they call into question the integrity and credibility of the government and the use of state resources under the direction of or to the benefit of private interests.

"Such matters cannot be allowed to fester in the public domain. Accordingly‚ the ANC calls on government to urgently seek to establish the veracity of these claims and explanation from those implicated.

"The ANC further reiterates the resolution of the national executive committee calling for the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture without delay."

With TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

