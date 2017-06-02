ANC calls for urgent investigation into leaked e-mails

"The ANC has noted with grave concern reports of allegations contained in a series of e-mails leaked to the media dubbed #GuptaEmails. These reports contain very worrying claims about the nature of the relationship between government and private interests‚" the ANC said in a statement.

"The ANC views these allegations in a very serious light as, if left unattended‚ they call into question the integrity and credibility of the government and the use of state resources under the direction of or to the benefit of private interests.

"Such matters cannot be allowed to fester in the public domain. Accordingly‚ the ANC calls on government to urgently seek to establish the veracity of these claims and explanation from those implicated.

"The ANC further reiterates the resolution of the national executive committee calling for the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture without delay."

