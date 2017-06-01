National

Zuma wants broader inquiry into state capture by the business community

Perfecting the pivot, the president fingers business for state capture and tries to discredit the former public protector’s report, in which he is implicated

01 June 2017 - 17:29 Bekezela Phakathi
President Jacob Zuma addresses Parliament on Thursday. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS
There should be a broader inquiry into state capture by the business community so that the facts on the issue are established, President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.

Responding to matters raised during the presidency budget vote debate in the National Assembly, Zuma said the issue of state capture was "a big thing". "There should be an inquiry into state capture by the business community. We now all agree we need to do [the inquiry] and cannot pick and choose," said Zuma.

"It will help us because we are going to stop depending on rumours and allegations, but we will depend on facts so that people do not pile allegation after allegation," he said.

A collection of e-mail correspondence between the Gupta family and its associates, including Cabinet ministers and Zuma’s son, Duduzane, have revealed how the Guptas have been influencing government operations in recent months.

The state capture allegations have led to renewed calls for Zuma to step down. This week, the ANC backed the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, but said it should go beyond the findings of the former public protector, and investigate the extent of business influence on the state from 1994.

During Wednesday’s debate, Zuma said that what had delayed the establishment of the inquiry into state capture was the manner in which former public protector Thuli Madonsela directed how the inquiry should be carried out. Madonsela explicitly recommended that the Chief Justice appoint a judge to oversee the commission, as Zuma was implicated in the matter.

Late last year, the president asked the High Court in Pretoria to review and set aside the remedial action recommendations contained in Madonsela’s swan-song State of Capture report.

The main opposition parties, the DA and the EFF, boycotted Thursday’s session as they continue to push for Zuma’s removal. The EFF has officially taken a stance not to listen to Zuma speak as it does not recognise him as president of the country.

Last year, opposition parties also boycotted Zuma’s reply to the budget vote debate calling for his removal from office, following a damning Constitutional Court ruling that found he had failed to uphold the Constitution.

