Zuma lauds mining charter as court challenges loom
SA’s long awaited new mining charter had been approved by the Cabinet and will be gazetted in a few weeks, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.
The mining industry has in the past complained that it was not adequately consulted on the charter although the Department of Mineral Resources has insisted there were wide stakeholder consultations.
Delivering the Presidency budget speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Zuma said that through the charter the government sought to ensure that black people participate meaningfully and effectively in the sector, while it remained competitive.
"There is also a community development element to ensure that mine communities and major labour-sending communities optimally benefit from mining activities taking place in their areas. The mining charter proposals will also further empower mine workers with requisite skills and enhanced job opportunities," Zuma said.
One of the key objections to the new charter was that the industry could face additional levies and taxes of anything between R2bn and R3bn.
The Chamber of Mines has threatened legal action against the government should it impose the new conditions, saying they will frighten off investors.
Chamber of Mines spokeswoman Charmane Russell said the organisation had not received any feedback from the government regarding the concerns it had raised in the past. "The partnership between government and business remains key in the drive to re-ignite growth in this difficult climate….
"Our economy must remain competitive, not to merely prevent rating downgrades but for the good of the country.
We also wish to reiterate that we remain committed to the expenditure ceiling in the 2017 budget and to stabilise debt levels," said Zuma.
The downgrade of SA’s sovereign rating to junk, he said, made transformation of the economy difficult yet necessary.
Zuma also said there was no opposition from the government and the Presidency to calls for an inquiry into state capture.
But he had objected to former public protector Thuli Madonsela directing the manner in which the inquiry should be carried out. She explicitly recommended that the chief justice appoint a judge to oversee the commission, as Zuma was implicated in the matter.
Zuma said this specific directive and others from Madonsela undermined the separation of powers doctrine.
