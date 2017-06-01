Zuma lauds mining charter as court challenges loom

SA’s long awaited new mining charter had been approved by the Cabinet and will be gazetted in a few weeks, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.

The mining industry has in the past complained that it was not adequately consulted on the charter although the Department of Mineral Resources has insisted there were wide stakeholder consultations.

Delivering the Presidency budget speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Zuma said that through the charter the government sought to ensure that black people participate meaningfully and effectively in the sector, while it remained competitive.

"There is also a community development element to ensure that mine communities and major labour-sending communities optimally benefit from mining activities taking place in their areas. The mining charter proposals will also further empower mine workers with requisite skills and enhanced job opportunities," Zuma said.