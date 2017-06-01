"The truth is President Zuma’s midnight Cabinet reshuffle had nothing to do with improving efficiency and effectiveness and everything to do with capturing national Treasury for his number one clients‚ the Guptas‚" said Maynier.

He said had the President been serious about improving service delivery and government efficiency‚ he would have fired Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

National Assembly house chairperson Cedric Frolick asked Maynier to withdraw following complaints from ANC MPs‚ who said the remarks were unparliamentary.

"When referring to the President’s reshuffle‚ you said he was doing it for his number one client‚ the Guptas. No member may impute improper motives to another member. I’m asking you now‚ for the third time‚ to withdraw the remark‚" said Frolick.

But Maynier stuck to his guns and refused to withdraw before Frolick gave him his marching orders.

His DA caucus gave him a standing ovation as he walked out.

TMG Digital