We urge Zuma to listen to the voice of the people, Mandela Foundation says
The board of trustees at the Nelson Mandela Foundation has joined calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.
Speaking at the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Wednesday evening, the trustees said: "Our country’s constitutional democracy is under threat."
Board member Njabulo Ndebele read a statement on behalf of the trustees about the current state of affairs in the country.
"The constitutionalism and the translating of SA’s constitutional rights to all living people are fundamental to Nelson Mandela," Ndebele said. "Structural corruption, largely attributed to the arms deal, has spread its tentacles through the public domain."
Ndebele cited recently published scholarly research, saying it had demonstrated the emergence of a shadow state that undermines the South African state.
Quoting academic Khaya Sithole, he referred to "the replacement of a politics of participation by a politics of ratification."
Ndebele said massive unemployment, an increased disease burden, slow economic growth and inequality were a toxic mix. "This entire situation has resulted from failures in leadership."
The board of trustees at the Nelson Mandela Foundation had noted the calls for Zuma to step down, he said.
"We urge him to listen to the voice of the people. Were he to do so, it would be the second time he headed the call of the people. The first time was when he gave himself to the noble cause of liberation."
Ndebele added that Zuma’s commitment to the struggle has since faltered. "If he is of good conscience, then he will not even consider fleeing into exile."
The board is made up of Tokyo Sexwale, Sello Moloko, Nikiwe Bikitsha, Maya Makanjee, Dr Mamphela Ramphele, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, Irene Menell, Futhi Mtoba, Prof Carolyn Hamilton and Prof Njabulo Ndebele.
Ndebele said: "It is quite clear that the ANC has to sort out its own house to be clear about what direction their going. We support the urgent need for a judicial commission of enquiry into the state capture and the capturing of democracy itself.
"It would be a mistake to focus on one leader because a network of corruption has been set up. Removing one leaves the network intact. Any corrective measure needs to consider that fact."
Ndebele added: "They are expected to never forget that their ultimate source of legitimacy are the people of SA."
Referring to the recalling of former president Thabo Mbeki, Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory CEO Sello Hatang said 2007 was about focusing on the removal of a leader without the need for structures to change.
"We must resist 2007…. Concentration on the leader is not enough."
