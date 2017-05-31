We urge Zuma to listen to the voice of the people, Mandela Foundation says

The board of trustees at the Nelson Mandela Foundation has joined calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Speaking at the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Wednesday evening, the trustees said: "Our country’s constitutional democracy is under threat."

Board member Njabulo Ndebele read a statement on behalf of the trustees about the current state of affairs in the country.

"The constitutionalism and the translating of SA’s constitutional rights to all living people are fundamental to Nelson Mandela," Ndebele said. "Structural corruption, largely attributed to the arms deal, has spread its tentacles through the public domain."

Ndebele cited recently published scholarly research, saying it had demonstrated the emergence of a shadow state that undermines the South African state.

Quoting academic Khaya Sithole, he referred to "the replacement of a politics of participation by a politics of ratification."

Ndebele said massive unemployment, an increased disease burden, slow economic growth and inequality were a toxic mix. "This entire situation has resulted from failures in leadership."

The board of trustees at the Nelson Mandela Foundation had noted the calls for Zuma to step down, he said.

"We urge him to listen to the voice of the people. Were he to do so, it would be the second time he headed the call of the people. The first time was when he gave himself to the noble cause of liberation."

Ndebele added that Zuma’s commitment to the struggle has since faltered. "If he is of good conscience, then he will not even consider fleeing into exile."