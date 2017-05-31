National

Taxis block roads as Toyota hikes price of Quantum

31 May 2017 - 16:02 Yasantha Naidoo
Taxi blockade outside Durban on Wednesday. Picture: CRISIS MEDICAL
Taxi blockade outside Durban on Wednesday. Picture: CRISIS MEDICAL

Durban — Thousands of employees‚ pupils and students were unable to able to get to work‚ school and college on Wednesday morning as taxis blockaded roads and national highways.

The South African Taxi Association planned a legal protest on Wednesday claiming that taxi manufacturer Toyota had hiked prices of the Quantum vehicle used to transport passengers. The association was granted permission to march from Isipingo Beach to the factory in Prospecton to hand over a memorandum.

However, by as early as 5am on Wednesday morning‚ dozens of taxis had blockaded roads and highways from the south to the north coast.

Isipingo resident Anton Abrahams said he and his partner left home at about 6.30am when they were confronted by burning tyres at the Joyner Road and Platt Drive intersection. They managed to circumvent the tyres and drove on‚ only to be confronted by more burning tyres.

Abrahams said a few tense minutes later‚ they managed to turn around and head back to their house. "I couldn’t believe that within minutes the road was blocked and we were prevented from going to work. I only saw one cop. I didn’t even know what this protest was about."

Another Isipingo resident said he was unable to send his two children to school: "I have so many things to do today and now I’m stuck at home."

A Durban man who caught an early morning flight to Johannesburg said that while travelling north on the N2 to the airport‚ he saw taxis lined up on the off-ramps near Inanda Road: "A colleague from Richards Bay was unable to make his flight because of the taxis and backlog near the Umvoti plaza."

TMG Digital

COMPANY COMMENT: Transaction Capital has a good business model

This is a company to watch and possibly a stock to buy
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Sharp bends in transport probe

The submissions and public hearings open up these industries to public scrutiny
Opinion
15 days ago

LETTER: The minibus taxi scourge

Frankly, the minibus taxi industry is rotten and a threat to the health of the nation
Opinion
22 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Contractor negligence blamed for hospital roof ...
National
2.
State does not oppose call for inquiry into state ...
National
3.
Taxis block roads as Toyota hikes price of Quantum
National
4.
Joburg is the most popular destination for local ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.