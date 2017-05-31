Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane has refuted claims of a planned raid on the offices of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)‚ describing the claims as "outrageous".

Ipid issued a statement on Wednesday in which it claimed it has information of a planned raid on its offices by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"Phahlane‚ who described this latest claim as ‘outrageous’‚ has consistently refused to comment in the media space since he considers it unethical and counter-productive to conduct investigations and trials through the media. He also respects the position of the portfolio committee on police that the media is not the platform to use to resolve issues of this nature‚" Phahlane’s spokesperson‚ Major-General Sally de Beer‚ said on Wednesday evening.

"The propaganda campaign embarked on by Ipid and this baseless allegation‚ which is completely unsubstantiated by facts‚ must be responded to as it casts the SAPS in an undeservedly bad light‚" Phahlane said in a statement. "We can categorically state that there were no plans by the SAPS‚ on my instructions or to my knowledge‚ to raid Ipid’s offices."

"Ipid’s statement refers to ‘reliable information’ relating to a planned raid without giving any clarity as to the source of such ‘reliable information’ or elaborating on why‚ if such raid had been planned‚ it was not carried out‚" Phahlane said.

He added that the SAPS would not engage in a war of words via the media and urged SAPS members to disregard any attempts to de-rail their focus and attention from executing their policing duties. "Our commitment and dedication must remain on creating a safe and secure environment for all in SA at all times."

TMG Digital