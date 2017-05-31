National

Phahlane refutes Ipid claims that a raid is planned on its office

31 May 2017 - 19:11 Agency Staff
Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane has refuted claims of a planned raid on the offices of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)‚ describing the claims as "outrageous".

Ipid issued a statement on Wednesday in which it claimed it has information of a planned raid on its offices by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"Phahlane‚ who described this latest claim as ‘outrageous’‚ has consistently refused to comment in the media space since he considers it unethical and counter-productive to conduct investigations and trials through the media. He also respects the position of the portfolio committee on police that the media is not the platform to use to resolve issues of this nature‚" Phahlane’s spokesperson‚ Major-General Sally de Beer‚ said on Wednesday evening.

"The propaganda campaign embarked on by Ipid and this baseless allegation‚ which is completely unsubstantiated by facts‚ must be responded to as it casts the SAPS in an undeservedly bad light‚" Phahlane said in a statement. "We can categorically state that there were no plans by the SAPS‚ on my instructions or to my knowledge‚ to raid Ipid’s offices."

"Ipid’s statement refers to ‘reliable information’ relating to a planned raid without giving any clarity as to the source of such ‘reliable information’ or elaborating on why‚ if such raid had been planned‚ it was not carried out‚" Phahlane said.

He added that the SAPS would not engage in a war of words via the media and urged SAPS members to disregard any attempts to de-rail their focus and attention from executing their policing duties. "Our commitment and dedication must remain on creating a safe and secure environment for all in SA at all times."

TMG Digital

Khomotso Phahlane backs commissioner who used helicopter to retrieve jacket

But Northern Cape police commissioner Risimati Shivuri will still have to explain himself after the DA laid a complaint at Ipid
National
2 days ago

Two Ipid officers charged as accessories in O’Sullivan and Trent case

The two will face charges relating to alleged misconduct during the investigation into corruption by acting national police commissioner Kgomotso ...
National
12 days ago

McBride and police commissioner Phahlane go toe-to-toe in Parliament

McBride said Phahlane should be placed on suspension to allow IPID to conclude their investigation‚ but Phahlane said there was no need for him to be ...
News
14 days ago

Police ructions on full display for committee

Ipid head Robert McBride and acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane trade allegations of stifling investigations and maladministration
National
14 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Manuel voices concern on South Africa political ...
National
2.
Man who would be Nquthu mayor may be a would-be ...
National
3.
Crime is down overall, but home is not a safe ...
National
4.
Phahlane refutes Ipid claims that a raid is ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.