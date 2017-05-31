Odds stacked against enlarged task team probing political murders in KZN

"The recent spate of killings of leaders in KwaZulu-Natal has reached an unprecedented and appalling level, which should be condemned in the strongest possible way by all sectors of the society," he said.

These murders have taken place in Durban, Inchanga, Ixopo, Newcastle, Harding, Estcourt, Nquthu, Nongoma, Pongola, Pietermaritzburg and other areas.

"We [have] got to go deeper and actually go beyond and that is why we are actually bringing specialised skills in terms of crime intelligence, detectives and at the same time, the Hawks," Mbalula said. "Those who are perpetrating these heinous crimes they must understand wherever they are, whatever they have been planning, we will find them and make them face the music for their actions."

Mxolisi Kaunda, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for community safety, said the task team would assist the Moerane commission of inquiry into the political killings in the province, which was appointed by KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu late in 2016.

"We wish to welcome the detachment that has just been announced by the minister to come and reinforce the provincial South African Police Services, to ascertain that these political killings are put to an end. We also wish to state very clearly that as the province we wish to close ranks and end these political killings.

However, researcher Mary de Haas — who is also head of the KwaZulu-Natal Peace Monitor and who testified in the Moerane commission — said the task team would only succeed if it worked independently from local police.

"We welcome the formation of the team, especially since it is from outside the province. It must be able to work alone and not be working together with provincial police structures, which have proved to be either hopelessly incompetent or are being bribed to overlook investigations," she said.

But political analyst Sifiso Kunene said he doubted whether the task team would be able to find the killers and the reason behind the killings.

"Just like the Moerane commission of inquiry, I don’t think this task team will have any significant success rate in arresting and convicting the perpetrators. Most of the killings are power struggles within political parties and anyone wishing to solve these murders should start there. If they look elsewhere they will not find anything," he said.