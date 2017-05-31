National

Mineral resources minister linked to laundering suspect

Leaked e-mails reveal notorious Indian businessman travelled with Zwane and a number of Gupta family members and associates to Switzerland

31 May 2017 - 05:24 Genevieve Quintal
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The Gupta family and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane have been linked to a notorious Indian businessman arrested in his home country for money laundering.

According to leaked e-mails seen by Business Day, Kolkata businessman Parasmal Lodha, who was arrested for money laundering in Mumbai, travelled with Zwane and a number of Gupta family members and associates to Switzerland in December 2015.

Lodha was among seven passengers flying on the Guptas’ private jet to Switzerland and India with Rajesh Gupta and associate Salim Essa.

In parliamentary questions in May 2016 Zwane confirmed he had travelled to Switzerland on an official trip in 2015.

E-mails: Guptas tried to buy social grants bank Grindrod

Used by Sassa to pay more than R11bn in monthly grants, documents show Oakbay wanted to ‘pick this up at the right price’ after a Bidvest bid went ...
National
12 hours ago

Gigaba adviser Msomi says nothing unusual in the help he gave the Guptas

A leaked e-mail trail shows how Msomi received e-mails from the Gupta family’s associates, asking for assistance for visas for ‘clients’
National
13 hours ago

Proof that Zuma’s son bought R18m Dubai apartment

An e-mail trail between an international real estate firm, Duduzane Zuma, and Gupta-owned Oakbay’s acting CEO shows the purchase was made in December ...
National
14 hours ago

