Mineral resources minister linked to laundering suspect

The Gupta family and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane have been linked to a notorious Indian businessman arrested in his home country for money laundering.

According to leaked e-mails seen by Business Day, Kolkata businessman Parasmal Lodha, who was arrested for money laundering in Mumbai, travelled with Zwane and a number of Gupta family members and associates to Switzerland in December 2015.

Lodha was among seven passengers flying on the Guptas’ private jet to Switzerland and India with Rajesh Gupta and associate Salim Essa.

In parliamentary questions in May 2016 Zwane confirmed he had travelled to Switzerland on an official trip in 2015.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Zwane linked to laundering suspect

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.