Liquor inspectors in the Western Cape have been ordered to issue 10 times as many fines, in a crackdown on illegal outlets.

The instruction coincides with Cabinet approval on Wednesday for amendments to liquor regulations, which increase the maximum penalty for noncompliance from R20,000 to R100,000.

The new regulations‚ which take effect from July 1‚ also extend the powers of liquor inspectors to illegal outlets‚ rather than only licence holders.

"These changes will allow the province to take the toughest stance to date against the irresponsible and illegal sale of liquor‚ which is a major contributor towards alcohol-related harms in the province‚" said a statement from the office of premier Helen Zille.

Four more inspectors are joining the Western Cape Liquor Authority‚ bringing the total to 12‚ and the statement said there needed to be a "dramatic increase" in the historical average of nine fines a year. The new target was 100.

The extra fine revenue would help fund the liquor authority and would be invested in reducing the damaging effects of alcohol‚ as well as grants to neighbourhood watches and youth development programmes.

"We believe that the liquor industry must help pay for the problems it causes. The abuse of substances in this province‚ and alcohol in particular‚ is considered to be one of the key causes of car crashes and interpersonal violence‚" said the statement.

Reduction in harm caused by alcohol is one of the six "game changers" being driven by Zille’s administration.

