Joburg is the top destination for South African business travellers‚ with one in five travelling to South Africa’s economic capital‚ followed by Cape Town with 15% of business travellers.

Durban attracts just over one in 10 travellers while Port Elizabeth comes in a steady fourth. Together these four destinations account for almost half of all SA’s business travellers.

This is according to statistics from Flight Centre Business Travel (FCBT)‚ the corporate travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group, which caters to small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs).

According to FCBT’s statistics‚ London is the top international business destination for South Africans. Windhoek‚ Algiers and Nairobi are also among the top 10 cities that SMME businesses are travelling to.

Business traffic to Joburg (through OR Tambo and Lanseria airports) grew 27% over the past year. But the surprise was Durban‚ which increased 37% year-on-year.

FCBT has identified other fast-growing business hubs: Polokwane‚ where arrivals grew 134%; Umtata, where business traffic rose 69%; and Nelspruit and Hoedspruit‚ which both registered increases of 39%.

The division’s GM, Ryan Potgieter‚ said: "While the top cities are not a surprise as most people who travel for business do so locally‚ what is interesting is the increase in South Africans travelling for business locally and into Africa."

The Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa recorded the biggest increase in traffic with a 142% increase in business travellers.

This trend is also on the rise for Zimbabwe and Zambia. South African business traveller arrivals increased 131% to Victoria Falls, while Livingstone‚ just across the border in Zambia‚ registered an increase of 122%.

Cape Town‚ however‚ is the number one city overall in Africa for business tourism‚ according to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

In May‚ the association said that the city ranked in the top 40 destinations for business tourism in the world — improving 15 places on the global rankings from 54th place in 2015 to 39th place in 2016.

A total of 62 meetings took place in Cape Town‚ representing mainly medical sciences‚ education and the technology sector.

An additional 12 international association meetings took place in Stellenbosch. This was the fourth consecutive year the city won the association’s recognition ahead of others such as Joburg and Nairobi.

TMG Digital