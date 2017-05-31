The Oppenheimers claimed in court papers served on then home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba last November that the Guptas tried to use their influence over Denel to hijack the project — an allegation Gigaba‚ Denel and the Guptas denied.

The Oppenheimers have claimed that SSA security clearance, which Denel was insisting on, was fabricated to create a contractual dispute that could result Fireblade losing the lease at the airport.

The leaked documents show how Mantsha wrote to Nicky Oppenheimer in February 2016 saying Denel required security clearance from the SSA so that it could allow Fireblade Aviation to use the leased premises for international flights.

Two weeks later‚ Langa replied to Mantsha, concerned about how the request he made to the Oppenheimers related to the security clearance.

"SSA has not received any formal correspondence to date from Denel that a specific clearance was required to allow the company to lease the premises‚" the letter reads.

The letter showed that SSA was not aware of the required security clearance and asked for more detail from Denel.

"The SSA would also want to take this opportunity to assure you of our commitment to speedily assist any process that can conclude this matter amicably in order to avoid the risk of being drawn in to a legal dispute that has the potential to jeopardise the integrity of government and its related governance processes‚" Langa wrote.

Despite this‚ Denel has insisted that the Oppenheimers comply with national security legislation — even though the requirement was seemingly unknown to the SSA.

On Wednesday, SSA spokesperson Brian Fikani Dube refused to comment, saying the agency did not want to be drawn into "those shenanigans".

"The courts will determine its preference on the matter and those involved will have to adhere to that‚" he said.

The November court papers show how two former Gupta pilots claimed that the Gupta family had allegedly tried to wrest control of the terminal from the Oppenheimers

The Sunday Times reported last year that Fireblade had opened for domestic flights in 2014‚ but had not yet been granted international rights. The Oppenheimers intended to serve international flights, which could make the terminal profitable, but instead Fireblade was haemorrhaging money.

The report said Fireblade paid Denel R1.4m a month in rent and salaries. Losses to the end of July 2016 amounted to R163m.

The leaked documents come after revelations that the Guptas paid for a business-class trip for Mantsha to Dubai on October 6 2016, and arranged for a chauffeur for him there.

Denel is connected to the Guptas through its controversial joint venture with VR Laser Asia, which is owned by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

Further leaked e-mails show that the Guptas have a stake in the joint venture, as details of an agreement were sent to Tony Gupta.

While the Guptas have repeatedly stated they had no stake in VR Laser Asia or the joint venture‚ its parent company in SA‚ VR Laser‚ is owned by the President’s son, Duduzane Zuma, and the Guptas.

Attempts to get comment from Denel were unsuccessful. The Guptas were approached for comment through their attorney but‚ as with other queries on these e-mails this week‚ had not replied.

Oppenheimer lawyer Duncan Butcher said he was not at liberty to comment as the matter was still sub judice. "I cannot discuss that because there is a court hearing that is coming up‚" he said.

TMG Digital