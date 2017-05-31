Cosatu wants sugar tax delayed until jobs secured

Trade union federation Cosatu has called for a delay in the implementation of the tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, saying a comprehensive transition and jobs plan has to be developed first.

The plan should include tariffs on sugar and sugar-related imports, support for sugar exports. and for emerging and vulnerable sugar farms and mills, as well as the fast-tracking of bio-fuel and co-generation of energy, Cosatu said in a presentation to a joint sitting of Parliament’s finance and health committees on Wednesday.

It argued that the tax should be ring-fenced so it can be used to provide dedicated support for the transition process and later for the Department of Health to help fund the national health insurance scheme.