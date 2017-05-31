National

Contractor negligence blamed for hospital roof collapse

31 May 2017 - 16:20 Katharine Child
The collapsed roof at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: EMER-G-MED
Negligence has been blamed for the partial collapse of a roof at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg‚ MEC for infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said on Wednesday.

The contractor was waterproofing the roof but removed stones spread across the roof and piled them in a small space‚ which led to the disaster. The stones had been spread widely and thinly across the roof as part of a previous waterproofing design.

The roof was made partly of corrugated iron and could not withstand the weight of the stones.

The investigation released by Mamabolo found contractors to blame. "They should have known the roof could not take that weight," he said, but would not say how the contractors were appointed.

However, he did say there were already investigations into how all contractors were appointed by his department.

In March, Gauteng government officials visited the families of those injured in the collapse, who were recovering‚ he said. No one died in the accident.

A month after the collapse, a different part of the hospital roof was photographed by The Times staff with stones piled high on it. After the story‚ the stones were removed. Mamabolo said the removal of stones had nothing to do with story.

A new contractor is already waterproofing the roofs to prevent damp and leaks.

TMG Digital

