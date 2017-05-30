National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete criticised opposition parties for taking her to court‚ arguing that Parliament had sufficient mechanisms in place for politicians to settle their differences.

Presenting the spending and policy priorities of Parliament for the 2017-18 financial year‚ Mbete said there was no need for parties to always involve the courts in political battles unfolding at the national legislature, as this tempted the courts to encroach on the constitutionally enshrined doctrine of the separation of powers among the three arms of state.

Mbete said Parliament had numerous structures in place that MPs could use to settle political differences.

"As parliamentarians‚ we have a responsibility to find solutions to the challenges facing our people. But we have to do so in a manner that acts as an example to the people we represent.

"With structures such as the Rules Committee‚ Chief Whips Forum‚ and the Committee of Chairpersons‚ we are well-placed to meaningfully resolve disagreements and effectively execute our mandate without inviting the courts to encroach on our constitutionally protected terrain," Mbete said.

"The principle of separation of powers recognises the functional independence of branches of government. On the other hand‚ the principle of checks and balances focuses on the importance of ensuring that the constitutional order prevents the branches of government from usurping power from one another. In this sense‚ it anticipates and seeks to prevent the intrusion of one branch of government on the terrain of another."