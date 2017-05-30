Nedlac stalls on tough liquor law changes without social-cost report

The failure by the Department of Trade and Industry to provide the social partners of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) with a socio-economic impact assessment of the Liquor Amendment Bill has stalled the institution’s process of dealing with it.

All Nedlac meetings on bill have been suspended until the department presents the impact study. However, the department’s acting deputy director general, MacDonald Netshitenze, insists the study was completed in February and sent to Nedlac last week. But the social partners have not yet had sight of the study which DA MP Dean Macpherson says is crucial to understand the financial implications of the proposed legislation.

"We need to understand what the bill will cost the economy. There are some drastic proposals that restrict the sale of liquor in major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town that will cost jobs and revenue. Once again we are putting the cart before the horse by ignoring the financial implications of the bill," Macpherson said.

The bill proposes to raise the legal age of drinking from 18 years to 21 years, ban alcohol advertising in print and social media, restrict radio and television advertising and place restrictions on where liquor outlets can operate.