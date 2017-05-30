Less than one in five ANC voters supports Jacob Zuma
An Ipsos-eNCA poll shows that Zuma’s approval rating is the lowest for any of SA’s democratically elected presidents to date
Only 18% of ANC voters polled by Ipsos support President Jacob Zuma.
The survey‚ conducted in conjunction with TV news channel eNCA‚ polled 3,500 adults between April 21 and May 22.
Results showed that 62% of ANC voters disapproved of President Jacob Zuma, suggesting that his continued presidency was exacting a heavy price on the party’s electability.
"Zuma’s current approval rating is the lowest score ever for any of the country’s democratically elected presidents," eNCA reported:
The poll suggests that Zuma’s support is in a tailspin after it showed he had the backing of 54% of ANC voters in December 2016.
About 65% of voters said Zuma should resign.
The poll comes as mounting evidence of Zuma’s involvement in "state capture" enters the public domain‚ causing senior ANC figures to distance themselves from him.
TMG Digital
