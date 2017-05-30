Less than one in five ANC voters supports Jacob Zuma

"Zuma’s current approval rating is the lowest score ever for any of the country’s democratically elected presidents," eNCA reported:

The poll suggests that Zuma’s support is in a tailspin after it showed he had the backing of 54% of ANC voters in December 2016.

About 65% of voters said Zuma should resign.

The poll comes as mounting evidence of Zuma’s involvement in "state capture" enters the public domain‚ causing senior ANC figures to distance themselves from him.

TMG Digital