The Judicial Service Commission has called for nominations to fill judicial positions in a number of courts‚ including one for judge president of the Eastern Cape, where Judge President Themba Sangoni will retire this year.

There are also two vacancies for judges in the Eastern Cape‚ one in Grahamstown and another Mthatha.

The commission also invited nominations for six vacancies in the Gauteng division of the high court‚ four vacancies in the Western Cape division, and two in the Free State division.

There is also a vacancy for the deputy judge president of the Northern Cape division‚ following the recent appointment of Judge Pule Tlaletsi as judge president of that division with effect from September 2017.

Another vacancy is that of deputy judge president of the North West division‚ which follows the commission’s decision not to recommend either of the two candidates who were interviewed during the last round of the interviews in April.

The commission will also accept nominations for a vacancy in the Electoral Court. Candidates for this vacancy should be South African citizens who are in the legal profession. Nominations should reach the commission by no later than June 30.

Interviews will take place during the first week of October at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Gauteng.

TMG Digital