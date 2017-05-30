Home Affairs national compensation reduced by 6.7% in coming two years

The national government employee compensation ceiling for its departments has left the Department of Home Affairs worse for wear in recent years, as some other government departments have failed to implement decisions to curb the growth of their employee head count.

The department finds itself in a particularly difficult position as Cabinet’s decision to place a ceiling on national department employee compensation will reduce home affairs’ national compensation baseline by 6.7% in the coming two years.

The department told Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs that it may have to clinch a wage agreement aligned with the consumer price index, or less, if it is to find any relief from the pressure that compensation is exerting on the department’s budget.

This not only undermines the department’s ability to meet a possible wage increase from upcoming negotiations, but also scuppers the department’s bid to launch a border authority to lead all functions regarding border management.

Acting director-general for National Treasury Dondo Mogajane told the committee that the salaries of non-senior management public service personnel had increased by 7.8% a year since the 2008-09 financial year.

"Although Cabinet took clear and explicit decisions in respect of compensation of employees ... more than a year ago, some departments have not taken action to implement these decisions or taken responsibility to ensure they are adhered to," said Mogajane.