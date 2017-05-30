Home Affairs national compensation reduced by 6.7% in coming two years
The national government employee compensation ceiling for its departments has left the Department of Home Affairs worse for wear in recent years, as some other government departments have failed to implement decisions to curb the growth of their employee head count.
The department finds itself in a particularly difficult position as Cabinet’s decision to place a ceiling on national department employee compensation will reduce home affairs’ national compensation baseline by 6.7% in the coming two years.
The department told Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs that it may have to clinch a wage agreement aligned with the consumer price index, or less, if it is to find any relief from the pressure that compensation is exerting on the department’s budget.
This not only undermines the department’s ability to meet a possible wage increase from upcoming negotiations, but also scuppers the department’s bid to launch a border authority to lead all functions regarding border management.
Acting director-general for National Treasury Dondo Mogajane told the committee that the salaries of non-senior management public service personnel had increased by 7.8% a year since the 2008-09 financial year.
"Although Cabinet took clear and explicit decisions in respect of compensation of employees ... more than a year ago, some departments have not taken action to implement these decisions or taken responsibility to ensure they are adhered to," said Mogajane.
Mogajane told the committee that departments which are unable to function within their departmental expenditure limits would have to find additional resources within their votes. "Such additional resources found within the department’s baseline cannot include conditional grants to other spheres of government. Under no circumstances will the overall national expenditure limit be breached."
Home affairs committee chairman Lemias Mashile told Business Day he was dissatisfied with Treasury’s account to the committee. He said the department should be prioritised differently when funds are allocated, as it is now part of the government’s security cluster. "We feel we are appropriate to departments in service delivery [which] means [they] have to think of home affairs quite differently. Home affairs is dealing with challenges which we pay for dearly if they go by unresolved."
Mashile said the committee would receive an updated briefing on the matter from Treasury in August. He encouraged Mogajane to work with home affairs director-general, Mkuseli Apleni, to seek a mutually beneficial solution.
Ahead of Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize’s budget vote in Parliament two weeks ago, deputy minister Fatima Chohan said another financial challenge the department faced was "malicious litigation" from non-governmental associations.
