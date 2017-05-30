REVEALED: Guptas wanted to take over Grindrod Bank

In an e-mail titled "Grindrod Bank (Interest from Oakbay Investments)"‚ which was sent on November 19 2014, Vim Rajbansi of Oakbay Investments’ business development writes to Rajesh "Tony" Gupta that an exclusive memorandum of understanding Bidvest entered into with Grindrod had ended, with no deal being concluded. Rajbansi adds that she was considering a letter of interest‚ "to see if we can pick this up at the right price".

The e-mail contains an initial assessment of Grindrod‚ the Grindrod teaser‚ which was apparently provided by Vunani Capital, and a Grindrod financial summary.

"Vunani Capital is a shareholder in Grindrod and offered to facilitate the sale with us because of their close relationship‚" Rajbansi writes. She adds that Ajay [Gupta] told her to sign an official interest to start the negotiations‚ but that they had missed out when Bidvest put in an offer before them and signed the exclusive memorandum of understanding, closing up the process.

Rajbansi explains that since then Oakbay became involved in a bid process for 60% of Ubank — which provides banking services to mine workers — which required the sign-off of the Reserve Bank.

She adds: "With Grindrod Bank being opened there are now two banking licences available. This makes the process competitive for us. The high publicity surrounding the SASAA I-Net [presumably Net-1, who handles Sassa’s payments] contract in the Grindrod Bank became a hurdle for Bidvest but not necessarily the case for us."