DA wants a R10.8bn change to the budget, to increase social spending
The party says its proposals will ensure there is more money for education, job creation, and the fight against crime and corruption
The DA has proposed the reprioritisation of R10.8bn spending in the 2017-18 budget in order to ensure that more money is available for social grants, education, job creation and the fight against crime and corruption.
The party will propose 405 amendments to the Appropriations Bill, which comes before the standing committee on appropriations on Wednesday and before the National Assembly for voting on Thursday next week.
The Appropriations Bill provides for the appropriation of R767bn to fund national departments.
Although Parliament has the power to amend money bills, including the budget, it has never before exercised this power to change the national budget.
The proposals have been thrashed out within the party over several months within the strict fiscal framework already adopted by Parliament. This framework has fixed the expenditure envelope and the budget deficit.
Included in the proposals is an increase of R4.5bn in social grants, R2.8bn for the child support grant to combat malnutrition in children and an additional R1.7bn for all social grants to assist in the battle against high food prices.
Also proposed is an additional R3.5bn to provide financial assistance to 63,331 students at technical and vocational training colleges, and an additional R1.5bn in the budget of public works department to provide for 213,602 more work opportunities under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).
Also proposed is R688m more for the fight against crime by the establishment of a standalone, specialised unit within the South African Police Service (SAPS) to fight drug-related crime, which has skyrocketed; an additional R174m to strengthen the investigative capacity of the severely underfunded public protector; and R483m more to fund about 945 more soldiers to safeguard the borders.
"The DA’s proposed amendments are ‘budget neutral’ and will be funded by reprioritising expenditure within the existing budget," the party’s finance spokesperson David Maynier said.
To fund these additional allocations, the DA has proposed a number of saving measures. It believes R1.2bn can be saved on personnel costs by introducing a moratorium on hiring among other measures; and saving R4bn across government on items such as advertising, catering, communication, consultants, travel and subsistence, venues and entertainment.
The party said R5.8bn could be saved by making spending cuts on the allocation to the New Development Bank (R4.5bn) and the VIP regional jet (R1.3bn).
Thirteen key national departments have been "firewalled" against any spending cuts, including education, health and social development.
