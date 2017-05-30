DA wants a R10.8bn change to the budget, to increase social spending

The DA has proposed the reprioritisation of R10.8bn spending in the 2017-18 budget in order to ensure that more money is available for social grants, education, job creation and the fight against crime and corruption.

The party will propose 405 amendments to the Appropriations Bill, which comes before the standing committee on appropriations on Wednesday and before the National Assembly for voting on Thursday next week.

The Appropriations Bill provides for the appropriation of R767bn to fund national departments.