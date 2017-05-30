Claimants prefer cash to land, which is a problem

He was speaking in Durban at a briefing on the implementation of land reform and restitution in the province. He told TMG Digital that opting for money was a "general problem across the country". "We are dealing with second‚ third or fourth generation in so far as victims of land dispossession. So it is people who did not have first-hand experience of the pain that people had to go through when they were removed from the pieces of land they owned at the time."

"Many of the claimants already have small pieces of land and some don’t even live in the areas where their forefathers were removed from," said Mbili. "Some say to us that they don’t want more land than they already own [or] the risk involved if they ask us to buy them these huge pieces of land that will go out of production."

He said claimants raise these issues only because they are given the option to take the cash. "The problem with this is, if you look at the outcome of the first phase of the land audit‚ the amount of land that it is private land, particularly that is owned by white people in this country is still in the region of between 70% and 80%. We can only change the land ownership pattern if people opt for restoration. If they opt for financial compensation, the pattern stays the same. If you take the money you don’t dent the problem that currently exists."

TMG Digital