Blade Nzimande repeats claims that SACP is being ‘bugged’
South African Communist Party leader says members are under surveillance as they were under apartheid
South African Communist Party (SACP) general-secretary Blade Nzimande has repeated claims that his party is being "bugged" by intelligence operatives.
"It’s totally unacceptable. We are being bugged and listened to as the apartheid regime used to do to us as communists before 1994‚" he told Radio 702 on Tuesday.
He was elaborating on comments he made during a message of support at the sixth central committee meeting of Cosatu in Pretoria on Monday.
Apart from launching a scathing attack on the Gupta family‚ he said that members of the SACP were being "threatened" for speaking truth to power.
He told Radio 702 that "we are absolutely certain" that the SACP was under surveillance‚ as was the case under apartheid.
"We are having people who are coming from inside the ranks of our own government actually doing the same things to us. It’s unacceptable."
Nzimande also complained about the party being under surveillance during a commemoration service for the late Chris Hani.
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
