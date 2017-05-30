Blade Nzimande repeats claims that SACP is being ‘bugged’

South African Communist Party (SACP) general-secretary Blade Nzimande has repeated claims that his party is being "bugged" by intelligence operatives.

"It’s totally unacceptable. We are being bugged and listened to as the apartheid regime used to do to us as communists before 1994‚" he told Radio 702 on Tuesday.

He was elaborating on comments he made during a message of support at the sixth central committee meeting of Cosatu in Pretoria on Monday.