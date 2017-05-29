Treasury stalks public servants’ dodgy payouts

Human said that his office was working hand in hand with the Department of Public Service and Administration, specifically its ethics unit, which would run disciplinary hearings against the implicated employees that would possibly result in their dismissals.

Out of the 14,000 public servants, the office discovered that the top 25 had received R500m in state orders.

"We want to recover that money. There would have been a disciplinary [first], then we are going to the Asset Forfeiture Unit in terms of the financial misconduct regulations.

"There are two: one for local government and the other for national. We will recover the money — if you can’t pay, we’ll sell your house, car and assets," Human said.

The office used seven registers to verify the supplier data: the Department of Home Affairs’ population register; the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) register of companies; banking details; payrolls in the three spheres of government; the tender defaulters’ register, legal entities and ID; the black economic empowerment commissioner’s database on BEE certificates; and the restricted supplier database.

"I was pleasantly surprised that, in one year, we had 466,000 suppliers registered.

"This is significant if you note that, with the CIPC, there are about 1.5-million legal entities. So a third of companies, close corporations, trusts [and] joint ventures are registered to do business with the government.

"A substantial portion of those, at 331,000, are legit suppliers. These are people who have valid IDs, have company registrations that are in good standing, have paid their taxes, have bank accounts that correlate, are not state employees nor appear on government’s payroll or are on the defaulters list or are a restricted supplier."

In terms of the 14,000 state employees, the first step was to validate the information at the office of the chief procurement officer with the Department of Public Service and Administration by telling it "this is what we see at the CIPC, this is what we see on the payroll, this is what we see on the bank details, can you explain yourself".

He said: "There are rules that allow government employees to get approval for doing remunerated work outside the state."

The executive authority, whether that be a minister, an executive mayor or an MEC, had to grant approval.

The Department of Public Service and Administration was conducting the disciplinary hearings, but the office of the chief procurement officer had yet to refer any of the 14,000 cases to the Hawks, he said.