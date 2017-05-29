Money is the root of all evil, Zuma tells traditional leaders

President Jacob Zuma on Monday told traditional leaders in Ekurhuleni that "once respect is gone, then we have a problem in any society".

He also said money was the root of all evil, and floated the idea of greater involvement for traditional leaders in local government.

Zuma appeared in high spirits at the indigenous and traditional leaders indaba on Monday, after an ANC national executive committee meeting this weekend where his fate as president of the country was discussed.

The indaba — the first meeting of this kind — will discuss the role of traditional leaders and their relationship with the three spheres of government, and how to standardise this across the country.

Zume said he hoped they would reflect on whether traditional leaders should get directly involved with development programmes on councils, as part of their responsibilities.

They would serve better if they were "above squabbles", he said.

There should be a way of asserting authority without "making ourselves targets".

"One of the elements that is important is respect. If respect is gone, then you have a problem in any society," Zuma said.

In reflecting on the role of traditional leaders as part of Africa month, Zuma said former presidents decried what they saw on television about SA’s Parliament during a recent state visit to Tanzania. He said a leader had described this as lack of respect "un-African".

On land reform, Zuma urged those claiming land to utilise the land and not resell it.

"Money is the root of all evil," He emphasised.