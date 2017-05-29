TELECOMS REGULATION
Low priority for high data price probe
South Africans have been campaigning for a reduction in data prices
Analysts have slammed what they describe as the lack of urgency by the telecoms regulator in probing high data prices and welcomed the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services’ suggestion that the Competition Commission may have to step in to address the matter.
South Africans have been campaigning for a reduction in data prices. The most expensive are those being charged from prepaid users, who pay between 99c and R2 for 1MB of data, if they are Vodacom, MTN or Cell C customers.
Lower income users tend to consume data on an ad hoc basis, which means it comes off their airtime rather than a prepaid data bundle. In such cases, the cost of data is horrendously high.
The high price is holding back more rapid uptake as well as more intensive use of data in the mass market.
Information and communications technology (ICT) services including data and voice constitute 4.6% of household expenditure.
According to Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele, it may take the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) two to three years to finalise a study into broadband prices and prescribe regulations. "The speed of intervention is critical in a rapidly evolving sector such as ICT," the minister says.
There seems to be a lack of competition, particularly among the dominant players, he says.
Icasa’s state of ICT report indicates that data traffic increased 55%, data revenue rose from R30bn to R38bn and employment decreased by 4,000, "yet prices remain sticky at the same level", says Cwele.
"This situation may need the attention of the Competition Commission. We appeal to operators to start competition in services to ensure the cost of data and voice calls falls to affordable levels or below 2% of average household income."
The involvement by the Competition Commission, which recently called for a broader look into the state of competition in the telecoms sector, could fast-track the regulatory intervention needed to ensure prices come down.
Even though some cases take years to investigate and finalise, the commission has been lauded for combatting anticompetitive behaviour in a wide range of sectors.
WE CAN ONLY HOPE COMMON SENSE PREVAILS, AND ICASA PAYS ATTENTION TO WHAT EVERYONE CAN SEE
BMI-TechKnowledge MD Denis Smit says comments that Icasa may take two to three years to complete the study into data prices are "astounding" and "we believe that such a study commissioned by both the Competition Commission and Icasa should not take more than six months".
World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck says the "startling lack of urgency" in tackling the cost to communicate means that the government seems to want to stall universal, affordable internet access. "Appealing to operators to bring down prices, when it is clear they tend to do so only after regulatory intervention or threat, seems pointless," he says.
"We can only hope common sense prevails and Icasa pays attention to what everyone can see with their own eyes without the need for lengthy research, namely that data prices need to be forced down."
The operators are open to bringing down the cost of data, but it appears that they would prefer to be forced by regulation rather than do so voluntarily, as the latter would not go down well with shareholders when profits fall faster than they otherwise would, says Goldstuck.
Anesu Charamba, programme manager for the digital transformation practice at Frost & Sullivan, says the involvement of the Competition Commission "will spur the MNOs [mobile network operators] to action, but for consumers, it will mean a continued wait for change, as the industry maintains its balance on that precipice. In addition, the Competition Commission’s involvement is likely to help the government reach its objective to increase rural network coverage."
The government has plans to connect millions of people mainly in underserved rural areas to high-speed broadband networks. But its broadband infrastructure project has
been delayed.
Cwele says the government needs to connect 22-million people to meet the SA Connect and National Development Plan target of universal access to the high-speed internet by the end of 2020.
In 2016, the government targeted eight pilot districts as part of its first phase of the project, but could not find
a suitable bidder for the network roll-out.
