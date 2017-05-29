Low priority for high data price probe

BMI-TechKnowledge MD Denis Smit says comments that Icasa may take two to three years to complete the study into data prices are "astounding" and "we believe that such a study commissioned by both the Competition Commission and Icasa should not take more than six months".

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck says the "startling lack of urgency" in tackling the cost to communicate means that the government seems to want to stall universal, affordable internet access. "Appealing to operators to bring down prices, when it is clear they tend to do so only after regulatory intervention or threat, seems pointless," he says.

"We can only hope common sense prevails and Icasa pays attention to what everyone can see with their own eyes without the need for lengthy research, namely that data prices need to be forced down."

The operators are open to bringing down the cost of data, but it appears that they would prefer to be forced by regulation rather than do so voluntarily, as the latter would not go down well with shareholders when profits fall faster than they otherwise would, says Goldstuck.

Anesu Charamba, programme manager for the digital transformation practice at Frost & Sullivan, says the involvement of the Competition Commission "will spur the MNOs [mobile network operators] to action, but for consumers, it will mean a continued wait for change, as the industry maintains its balance on that precipice. In addition, the Competition Commission’s involvement is likely to help the government reach its objective to increase rural network coverage."

The government has plans to connect millions of people mainly in underserved rural areas to high-speed broadband networks. But its broadband infrastructure project has

been delayed.

Cwele says the government needs to connect 22-million people to meet the SA Connect and National Development Plan target of universal access to the high-speed internet by the end of 2020.

In 2016, the government targeted eight pilot districts as part of its first phase of the project, but could not find

a suitable bidder for the network roll-out.