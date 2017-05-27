The team of academics from various institutions formed the State Capacity Research Project (SCRP)‚ leading a study on "the country’s emerging shadow state" and seeks to join the dots and paint the bigger picture of state capture.

According to the preface to the report: "The SCRP is an interdisciplinary‚ inter-university research partnership that aims to contribute to the public debate about ‘state capture’ in SA. This issue has dominated public debate about the future of democratic governance in SA ever since then public protector Thuli Madonsela published her report entitled State of Capture in late 2016."

The report contains a timeline of changes to the boards of state owned companies made by Gigaba between 2010 and 2012‚ when he was public enterprises minister‚ and alleges that these appointments were part of the systemic reconfiguring of these boards to align certain interests.

It began when he attempted to appoint trade and industry department official Iqbal Sharma as the chairperson of Transnet’s board‚ but failed. The appointment‚ the report says‚ was vetoed by the Cabinet because apparently "he was too close to the Guptas".

Sharma was later appointed as the chairperson of the Board Acquisitions and Disposals Committee at Transnet in what appears to be a circumvention of the veto.

It is now clear that Sharma was a close Gupta ally‚ the report said.

Brian Molefe was, at this time, already the CEO of Transnet‚ appointed by Gigaba — the same Molefe who has controversially been reappointed CEO of Eskom.

The Transnet disposals committee was to oversee "planned large-scale infrastructure spending" for all tenders above R2.5bn.