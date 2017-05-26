SA is ‘making progress’ with digital migration, years after the 2015 deadline

Significant progress has been made in the implementation of digital terrestrial television, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said Friday.

Delivering her maiden budget vote speech in Parliament following her recent appointment to the portfolio, Dlodlo said broadcasting digital migration remained a flagship programme of the department.

She said 18 analogue transmitters had so far been switched off in the core towns of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). The Department of Communications has said the signal would be switched off in inland provinces by the 2019-0 financial year.

However, SA already lags much of Africa on digital migration and missed the 2015 International Telecommunications Union deadline to switch its signal to digital. This means the union will no longer protect SA’s analogue signal and people living in border areas could experience signal interruptions.

The delay in the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting has frustrated many players in the ICT sector who are desperate for additional spectrum. Digital migration is crucial for freeing up broadband spectrum, which will boost connectivity.

Dlodlo said digital migration had the potential to improve the lives of all South Africans

"Among other things, it will ensure increased access to information and services, and create new job opportunities in content development, production and editing to accelerate economic growth."

"The roll-out of the programme further brings tangible benefits that will have a lasting impact across our society and economy. These include the revitalisation of the electronic manufacturing industry through the local manufacturing of set-top boxes, digital terrestrial television aerials and satellite dish installations," said Dlodlo.

This development, said Dlodlo, would also see SA leading the continent in the manufacturing of integrated digital television.

Her department will also be working to promote media diversity and media transformation that "advances our democracy by ensuring all South Africans are given a voice".

During 2017-18, the department intends to finalise its work around the Broadcasting Amendment Bill, "in order to develop and implement a stable corporate governance model on the long-term stability and sustainability of the SABC".

"We are committed to a strong, independent and relevant public broadcaster, which is accountable and performs optimally," said Dlodlo.

DA MP and communications spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said Dlodlo’s biggest task was maintaining much-needed oversight over the department’s entities, without unduly interfering.

"It is imperative that the relationship between the ministry and its entities is codified in a publicly available shareholder compact, so it can be subjected to constant scrutiny," said Van Damme.

"The biggest problems are obviously at the SABC. We are pleased that the interim board is steadfastly implementing the recommendations of the SABC inquiry report. The DA commends the interim board for the stellar work they have done so far. It is our worry, however, that the interim board appears to be moving rather slowly in instituting disciplinary proceedings against staff implicated in the causing the rot at the SABC, such as chief financial officer [and acting CEO], James Aguma and the former company secretary, Theresa Geldenhuys."

Van Damme also said it was a tragedy that Dlodlo’s predecessor, Faith Muthambi, had not been held accountable for a tenure "that was nothing short of catastrophic", especially for the SABC.