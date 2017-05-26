Report reveals Mafia-style network controls SA

Days before a crucial meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee, where President Jacob Zuma is again to be asked to resign, a large group of university academics has released research revealing that SA has undergone “a silent coup” and is in the grip of a Mafia-style network intent on looting the state.

The report comes as ANC veterans and outspoken Zuma opponents plan to call for him to step down at this weekend’s meeting. This adds to the public crescendo of outrage over corruption and Zuma’s links to the Guptas.

However, public outrage has so far proved unable to shift the dynamics in the ANC in favour of Zuma’s removal.

The academics are at the universities of Johannesburg, Wits, Pretoria and Stellenbosch and collaborated under the auspices of the State Capacity Research Project.

