Mmusi Maimane deported from Zambia

26 May 2017 - 08:09 Staff writer
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been deported from Zambia‚ where he had gone to attend the treason trial of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema‚ the party said.

"DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ a constitutional office bearer of SA‚ has this evening been forcefully prevented from entering the Republic of Zambia‚ by Zambian police who boarded his arriving SAA [South African Airways] flight upon touchdown‚" the DA said in a statement released on Thursday night.

"Upon arrival, Zambian police boarded the aircraft‚ aggressively, confronted Maimane‚ and have taken his private cellphone from his possession."

"It is a deeply shameful day for the Republic of Zambia‚ when a leader of the opposition from SA cannot pass freely into the country – especially on Africa Day. But we will not be deterred."

An update by the DA on Friday morning said Maimane had returned to SA at 8.30pm on Thursday and would address the issue at a media briefing later in the day.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it was looking into the incident.

“We’ve instructed our high commissioner in Zambia to meet with the foreign minister to get an explanation…. The high commissioner will compile a report … it will then determine a way forward‚” spokesperson Clayson Monyela said.

TMG Digital

