DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been deported from Zambia‚ where he had gone to attend the treason trial of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema‚ the party said.

"DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ a constitutional office bearer of SA‚ has this evening been forcefully prevented from entering the Republic of Zambia‚ by Zambian police who boarded his arriving SAA [South African Airways] flight upon touchdown‚" the DA said in a statement released on Thursday night.

"Upon arrival, Zambian police boarded the aircraft‚ aggressively, confronted Maimane‚ and have taken his private cellphone from his possession."