Inquiry into Trillian boss reaches impasse

On Thursday, Sexwale said Budlender would submit a final report to him in June but they both agreed the investigation was limited in what it could achieve because it had limited powers. He said that on receiving the report, he would step down as chairman.

Wood and Trillian management handed over "thousands of pages" of documentation, he said. However, they had reached a point where they refused to hand over additional documentation because they wanted the right to appear before Budlender and to call and cross-examine witnesses.

Budlender instead continued to request further documentation from Trillian, which Wood refused to provide.

On Thursday, Budlender repeated an earlier statement that Wood and Trillian had not co-operated with the investigation. "They haven’t provided documents that I have been requesting since January.

"I am continuing as best I can and will produce a report on what I’ve been able to establish," Budlender said.

Sexwale said he was not critical of Woods and neither condoned nor condemned his conduct. Both Woods and Budlender "had a [valid] point" on how the investigation should proceed. "Management have never said they would not co-operate," he said.

He now placed his faith in a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, which — as suggested by former public protector Thuli Madonsela — should be headed by a judge appointed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Sexwale said.

"The president is conflicted... He should not be anywhere near a commission of inquiry."