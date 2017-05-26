Gigaba publicly reiterates opposition to Denel joint venture
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has publicly stated his opposition to Denel’s joint venture with VR Laser Asia.
Commenting on Gigaba’s meetings with Denel chairman Daniel Mantshe, National Treasury said in a statement released on Friday: "At the meeting, Minister Gigaba reiterated his opposition to the joint venture with VR Laser Asia given the fragile financial situation that Denel is in."
It added that the minister invited Denel to withdraw its litigation against Treasury. "The position of the minister of finance has not changed in this regard. He remains opposed to the transaction for reasons stated elaborately in the National Treasury affidavit to court."
The matter is currently before the courts.
State arms manufacturer Denel lodged an application with the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to have its joint venture with Gupta-linked VR Laser Asia approved, despite the Treasury, under former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, not giving it permission, as required by the Public Finance Management Act.
Denel Asia is a joint venture between Denel and VR Laser Asia, owned by Gupta-family associate, Salim Essa.
Denel submitted a formal application for approval for Denel Asia under the Act in December 2015. Despite not getting a response within 30 days, it registered the joint venture company in Hong Kong in January 2016. This resulted in a stand-off between Denel’s board and Gordhan.
