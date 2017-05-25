National

Tshwane IDP, expenditure framework and budget approved

25 May 2017 - 15:45 Staff Writer
A view of the City of Tshwane, from Freedom Park. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

On Thursday, the City of Tshwane adopted its Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and Medium-Term Expenditure Framework‚ the first tabled by the new administration.

Last week‚ executive mayor Solly Msimanga tabled his budget aimed at improving service delivery‚ creating jobs and improving the lives of the poor in the city. On Thursday, the council approved the budget which allows him to implement the changes he has promised.

"The two documents present the new vision and political priorities for the city ... which focus on the following three areas: stabilisation‚ revitalisation and delivery," Msimanga said. "We can finally begin to roll out value-for money-capital projects meant to benefit our people and boost the economy of the city. Being an African capital city will require us to do things differently and set a good example for other cities."

Msimanga said the IDP document presents "our desired vision for 2030; that of a prosperous capital city through fairness‚ freedom and opportunity. The new vision capitalises on our position as SA’s capital".

Among the council’s priorities are to create a city:

• That facilitates economic growth and job creation

• That cares for residents and promotes inclusivity

• That delivers excellent services and protects the environment

• That keeps residents safe

• That is open‚ honest and responsive

