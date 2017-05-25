State adds to target for new black farmers

The government is looking to increase the number of black commercial farmers to ensure ownership and control of the agricultural value chain by previously disadvantaged groups.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana said on Wednesday during his budget vote speech in the National Assembly the target was an additional 2,250 black commercial farmers by 2022.

The government would fast-track the transformation of the agriculture sector by paying specific attention to the development of 450 existing large-scale black commercial farmers.

The Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies has stated that more than 70% of commercial farms in SA are owned by white farmers. There are about 39,000 white commercial farmers in the country, and 5,300 black farmers, according to the African Farmers Association of SA.