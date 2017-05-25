Lynne Brown knew of Molefe’s cushy contract, says union

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown knew about Brian Molefe’s employment contract, trade union Solidarity says.

In papers filed at the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, Deon Reyneke, the trade union’s deputy general secretary for the energy, defence and aerospace sectors, said Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane wrote to Brown two months after Molefe’s initial appointment in November 2015 to make arrangements for Molefe’s retirement.

Ngubane’s letter to Brown contradicts her statements to Parliament that she had nothing to do with Eskom’s employment relationship with Molefe.

She said there were two memorandums of incorporation relevant to Molefe’s employment, adopted in 2014 – before his appointment – and 2016.

"The 2014 version did not require the minister to be noted as a party to the employment agreement of the group chief executive," she said. The 2016 contract was concluded in terms of the 2014 agreement.