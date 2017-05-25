Johannesburg mayor reverses R500,000 salary increase

On Thursday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba reversed a salary increase awarded to his chief of staff. Michael Beaumont received an annual increase of almost R500,000 during his probation period, pushing his salary from R1,351,690 to R1,841,096.

Mashaba said he will now embark on a process in which the increase will go through the council’s committees, "so that this house can then make a decision accordingly". Mashaba said Beaumont will not be discriminated against or be punished.

Opposition parties made their unhappiness with the increase clear on Thursday during the presentation of the metro’s budget. The EFF and ANC demanded that the decision be reversed.

ANC councillor Geoffrey Makhubo said procedure had not been followed as the planned increase had to be tabled in council before being taken to the city, and then taken back to the council for ratification.