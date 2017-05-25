Joburg and Tshwane have budgets and IDPs passed

On Thursday, the DA-led coalition governments of Tshwane and Johannesburg successfully passed its first budgets and Integrated Development Plans (IDP) for the financial year.

Getting the necessary votes in these hung municipalities was a crucial hurdle for the new coalition partners. A formal coalition was formed between the DA, UDM, Congress of the People (Cope), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Freedom Front Plus after the ANC lost power in municipalities and metros across the country.

The loss was most notably felt in Johannesburg and Tshwane, where the EFF acted as king-makers by deciding to vote with the opposition against the ANC. Both of these metros have passed budgets described as pro-poor.

In Johannesburg, the ANC, the African Independent Congress and the Patriotic Alliance voted against the budget. The EFF added its votes to that of the official coalition partners, which, in Johannesburg, includes the IFP and Al Jama-ah.

The votes ensured the R55.9bn budget was passed.

In Tshwane, 180 out of the 206 councillors present supported the budget, mayoral spokesman Sam Mgobozi said. The metro has 214 seats and 108 are needed for a majority. The DA has 93 seats, the ANC 89, the EFF 25, the Freedom Front Plus has four, while ACDP, Cope and the Pan African Congress has one seat each.

The coalition government in Tshwane thus also secured ANC votes for the budget, presented by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Msimanga and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba both heralded the passing of the budgets and the IDPs as victories for the residents of the two cities.

"The two documents present the new vision and political priorities for the city ... which focus on the following three areas: stabilisation, revitalisation and delivery. We can finally begin to roll out value for money capital projects meant to benefit our people and boost the economy of the city," Msimanga said.

Mashaba said Johannesburg’s 2017-18 budget "is not only reflective of our commitment to serving our residents, but also reflects our residents’ needs as captured in engagements with communities during the development of the IDP."

He said Johannesburg’s budget is a result of intensive and extensive public consultation on the IDP, which saw increased participation from communities, across all platforms. The ANC, however, with former mayor Parks Tau in its ranks, made it clear that the IDP process was not sufficient and that they could not support the budget.