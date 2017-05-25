About 9,000 public servants are still allowed to do business with the state

"We are currently following up with departments to assess if there are any remaining public servants who have not resigned from the companies they were associated with," Muthambi told MPs.

The public service regulations were amended in August 2016 in a bid to curb corruption in the public service.

The amendments prohibit public servants from conducting business with any organ of state or from being a director of a public or private company conducting business with an organ of state.

Public servants were given the option of ceasing to do business with the government or resigning from their government jobs over a transitional period of six months.

With effect from February 1 2017, the Treasury amended the registration process for prospective government suppliers to be registered on the Central Supplier Database in order to prohibit public service employees from being registered.

During the registration process all suppliers are matched against the Persal system, to establish if they are public service employees or not. "If a match is obtained, the person is flagged and is then required to provide proof that he/she is not a public service employee," Muthambi explained.

The minister said her department planned to reduce the period it took to resolve disciplinary cases from the baseline of 134 days in April 2015 to 90 days by April 2019.

Of the 10,754 cases analysed as at March 31 2017, the median number of days taken to resolve disciplinary cases was 61. Six of the nine provincial administrations were below 90 days. The median for national departments was 91 days.