Tampering suspected in Joburg billing crisis

The City of Johannesburg has announced a "serious failure" in its customer statement delivery system for April accounts.

On Wednesday mayor Herman Mashaba said the automated system had never produced an error of this margin, and it was suspected someone had tampered with it. He had instructed the city to engage with law enforcement agencies and the cyber crimes unit to investigate this failure.

In his budget address on Tuesday, Rabelani Dagada, the mayoral committee member for finance, said the city’s billing system was at crisis levels.

Mashaba said the failure in the customer service delivery system had resulted in monthly statements for 412,000 accounts not being issued, while 97,000 statements were issued incorrectly.

He said the city was working to ensure that all accounts were issued this week and that the incorrectly issued accounts were corrected.

"This will result in certain households receiving two statements this month; we apologise for any confusion caused. Double billing is a historical issue in our city and we have plans in place to ensure that it is a thing of the past by the end of June 2017," Mashaba said,

Mashaba said a delay in collecting revenue could "have dire effects on our cash flow" and on its ability to address service delivery backlogs.

He appealed to affected residents to make payments based on the historical average billing on their accounts.